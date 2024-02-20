Ministers Yariv Levin and Orit Strock, together with MK Yitzhak Kreuzer, disqualified the promotion of a magistrate’s court judge to the district court, on the grounds that she commuted punishment against Arab rioters during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

During the meeting, Strock said that "the prism that interests me is one of nationalism. I have no problem with Arabs, but I do not want to appoint judges who mitigate the punishment of criminals who rioted and injured Jews during Operation Guardian of the Walls."

Instead, the ministers promoted national and Zionist judges from Haifa and Nazareth who gave more severe punishments to rioters during the same operation.

The committee appointed sixteen judges to district courts in the north and Haifa, and one to the magistrates’ court in Eilat. All appointments were accepted unanimously.