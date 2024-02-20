Prince William called today (Tuesday) for an end to the fighting in Gaza and the release of the hostages.

The prince’s statement was made despite the fact that the British royal house has avoided intervening in conflicts in the Middle East over the years.

According to Reuters, the Prince declared that “there is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed."

The prince’s statement came ahead of a visit in which he will call for more aid to be provided to the Gaza Strip and ahead of a visit to a UK synagogue, where he will hear about the rise of antisemitism in his country and around the world.