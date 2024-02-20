A newspaper with a photo of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a tunnel was distributed Tuesday in Rafah, Gaza, by the IDF.

The newspaper, Hametziut, is distributed by the IDF in Gaza and carries news regarding the war and messages to Gaza residents.

"Be careful: Here you will read the truth," the newspaper warns.

Tuesday's paper carries the message: "Is the fate of Sinwar's children more important than the fate of your children?" alongside a photo of Sinwar escaping with his children through a tunnel.

A previous paper distributed included an item on Hamas' Moussa Abu Marzouk, and included a quote from him saying, "The tunnels are so that we can protect our militants. The nation should be careful." The paper's last page bears a message to Gaza's residents: "You are still keeping silent. Wake up. The future is in your hands."

This week, Gaza residents received notices calling on them to offer information to Israel's security echelon regarding the whereabouts of the hostages. Gazans were promised, via text message, a financial award to anyone who offers information regarding the Israeli hostages.

"Are you interested in a better future for your family and in a financial award? Do you have information on the hostages? Don't hesitate - contact us at this number," the notice read.

Last week, the ISA distributed a notice in Rafah's neighborhoods, attempting to enlist the residents to action. The notice carried the phone number of the ISA director responsible for the area - someone called "Captain Hossam."

"Let's create a better future for both nations - together. Hamas and the other factions have led you to hell," it read.