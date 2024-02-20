פעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 646 דובר צה"ל

The IDF's 646th Reserve Brigade has been fighting in the Gaza Strip during the past few months, carrying out critical security operations.

During their activities, the combat soldiers eliminated many terrorists, located weapons, and destroyed a strategic underground tunnel route of the Hamas terrorist organization that crosses the Gaza Strip from north to south.

With the beginning of the ground operation, the brigade combat team operated on terror targets in the area of the central camps, in Bureij, Nuseirat and the "Towers" neighborhood belonging to Hamas operatives.

At the end of their mission in the central camps, they continued to operate in the southern Gaza Strip in the Khan Yunis area. In their activity, they completed an operation in the "Abasan" area, in which they eliminated a large number of terrorists and located and confiscated large quantities of weapons. During the operation, dozens of terrorists who hid within the civilian population were detained.

The brigade completed its mission in the Gaza Strip last week.

The Commanding Officer of the 646th Brigade, COL Elad Shushan, explained: "We reached every hideout above and below ground in the Gaza Strip, and today the terrorists know that there is no safe hiding place, and that their fate is sealed."

"It is our duty to embrace and support the bereaved families and the injured, and to accompany them going forward. Dear soldiers, I am proud of you for the strength of spirit and resilience you have shown. I am sure that this is what our fallen would expect from us. We will continue with all our might. The mission is not yet complete, and I have no doubt that the brigade will stand ready whenever and wherever required."