MK Ze'ev Elkin (National Unity), a member of Israel's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, believes that Israel can achieve its goals in the war against Hamas, but that such a victory is not yet near at hand.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Elkin said, "The central goal in this war is to defeat Hamas, so that it will no longer rule in Gaza. We are not there yet. We have a long journey and we must not stop on the way."

Regarding the Muslim holiday of Ramadan and potential limits on how many Arabs will ascend the Temple Mount, Elkin said, "I am familiar with one huge 'spin' that is going around outside. There has not yet been any decision regarding limits on civilians who are Arabs from the State of Israel within the Temple Mount."

"Minister Gantz issued a notice that there was never such a thing, and it is a shame because it causes damage. There has always been freedom of religion on the Temple Mount, and there always will be."

Earlier this week, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) reported that the number of Arabs ascending the Temple Mount during Ramadan would be limited.

On Monday night, Gantz tweeted, "The decision in principle of the State of Israel throughout the years, and this year as well, is to enable the freedom of worship during Ramadan and the Muslim prayer on the Temple Mount."

"Considering the sensitivity around the security situation, restrictions will be put in place for security purposes alone. These restrictions have yet to be decided this evening.

"The security forces will finalize their recommendations in accordance with the latest situation assessments and will subsequently be presented to the political echelon for decision-making."