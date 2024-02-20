The Palestinian Authority's foreign affairs department claims that the Israeli decision to limit the number of Muslim worshipers allowed onto the Temple Mount during Ramadan is "racist" and that the international community must impose sanctions on Israel.

The Islamic religious authorities of the Palestinian Authority have warned against the implications of the decision. According to their statement, the limitations are another part of the plan to "Judaize" the mosque and build the imaginary Holy Temple, as well as being part of the total war Israel is waging against the "Palestinians."

The PA religious authorities claimed that, “The colonialist occupation authorities are leading towards the declaration of a religious war, which will strengthen the fires of hatred in the area and escalate friction."

They called for Muslims to visit the al-Aqsa Mosque and defend it as an Islamic holy site that belongs to all Muslims of the world.