Saudi media reports that Israel has information and assessments that indicate that Hamas leaders have escaped into Egypt.

The potential fugitives include both Yahya Sinwar and his brother Mohammed as well as other senior figures in the organization.

The fugitives are thought to have escaped along with other Hamas officials through tunnels between Rafah and Sinai.

Along with the fear that top Hamas officials have escaped Israeli forces, there is a growing concern that they have taken Israeli hostages with them.