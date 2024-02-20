צו שטח צבאי סגור במעבר ניצנה באדיבות המצלם

After a week and a half during which aid trucks were completely blocked from entering Gaza, a closed military order has once again been issued for the area around the Nitzana Border Crossing between Egypt and Israel.

Protesters reported that on Monday night, after several days of determined blockades on the part of the protesters, police placed long barbed-wire fences around the crossing.

On Tuesday morning, activists from the Torat Halehima and Mothers March organizations, who have arrived daily to protest, found themselves blocked by police forces. The police presented them with a "closed military zone" order for the Nitzana Crossing area signed by the commander of the IDF's Southern Command, Yaron Finkelman, and demanded that they leave the area.

Despite the order, dozens of additional activists are making their way to the border area.

The organizations responded, "Until now, we have succeeded in almost completely stopping the supply of aid to Hamas. It is unthinkable that the War Cabinet, Chief of Staff, and command chief are blocking civilians who care, among them families of soldiers, only in order to allow aid to [reach] the enemy during wartime."

"This is even more serious considering that only yesterday night, footage was published of the kidnapping of the Bibas family, who are rotting in tunnels with the rest of the hostages and being forced to survive on a quarter of a pita a day.

"The nation of Israel will not be silent about this, and we will continue to arrive daily in order to stop this moral disgrace."