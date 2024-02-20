According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the Hamas plan for the October 7th massacre is reported to have included preparations to storm the Shikma Prison in Ashkelon and free the hundreds of terrorists incarcerated with it.

The plan failed after the terrorists tasked with taking the prison failed to make their way to the prison.

Senior Hamas officials stated that the squads assigned to the prison included 23 terrorists and were supported by dozens of additional terrorists who had been ordered to break into a military base in Ashkelon, and also failed in their mission.

The report claims that the plan was based on attacking the main gate of the prison with IEDs and antitank missiles. Additionally, following a signal that the terrorists had reached the prison, a rocket barrage would be fired at it from Gaza.

The combined arms attack was intended to destroy large parts of the prison gate and wall, making it easier to free the prisoners and removing the guard towers around the prison perimeter.