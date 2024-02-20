A senior US official said on Monday that the Biden administration is not planning “to rush” passage of a UN Security Council resolution that urges a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and warns Israeli forces against entering Rafah.

“We do not plan to rush our text to a vote. We don’t believe a rush to a vote is necessary or constructive and intend on allowing time for negotiations,” the administration official told Reuters.

A second senior US administration official said the US draft does not suggest “anything about the dynamics of any particular relationship, whether that’s with the Israelis or any other partner we have.”

Earlier on Monday, the United States proposed an alternative draft UN Security Council resolution calling for a temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and opposing a major Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.

The draft text, which was seen by Reuters, "determines that under current circumstances a major ground offensive into Rafah would result in further harm to civilians and their further displacement including potentially into neighboring countries."

The draft US resolution says an Israeli operation in Rafah "would have serious implications for regional peace and security, and therefore underscores that such a major ground offensive should not proceed under current circumstances."

It was not immediately clear when or if the draft resolution would be put to a vote in the 15-member council. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, France, Britain, Russia or China to be adopted.

The US put forward the text after Algeria on Saturday requested the council vote on Tuesday on its draft resolution, which would demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, reported Reuters.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield quickly signaled that the Algerian text would be vetoed.

In mid-December, the Security Council approved a resolution calling for a temporary truce in Gaza to allow increased aid into the Strip and the immediate release of hostages who were kidnapped during Hamas' October 7 in southern Israel.

The vote was 13 in favor and zero against. Both the United States and Russia abstained.

Earlier that month, the Security Council attempted a vote on a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, but the US vetoed the proposal.