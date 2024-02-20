דבריו של ראש הממשלה וידאו: עומר מירון / לע״מ, סאונד: יחזקאל קנדיל / לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening commented on a proposal that will be brought before the Knesset plenum and which declares that Israel rejects any attempt to establish a Palestinian state unilaterally.

"For five months we have been conducting an unprecedented diplomatic campaign which has enabled our fighters the freedom of action to achieve all the goals of the war," Netanyahu said.

"During this time, we have rebuffed considerable international pressure which was intended to stop the war before all of its goals were achieved. But in recent days we have witnessed a new kind of international pressure: An attempt to unilaterally force upon us the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger the existence of the State of Israel,” he continued.

“We absolutely reject this. Therefore, I submitted to the Government a declaratory decision which specified that Israel would oppose the attempt to unilaterally force upon us the establishment of a Palestinian state,” said the Prime Minister.

“Even though there are various opinions in the Government regarding the permanent settlement, this decision was passed unanimously by all members of the Government. We are all united on the position that Israel must not surrender to international diktat on such an existential issue.”

“I welcome this and today I am submitting the agreed-upon decision for Knesset approval. I am certain that it will receive an overwhelming majority. This will make it clear to world that there is a very broad consensus inside Israel against the international attempt to force upon us a Palestinian state,” Netanyahu continued.

Netanyahu then added, “Citizens of Israel, everyone knows that it was me who – for decades – has blocked the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger our existence. My position has been, and remains, clear. It has only been reinforced since the terrible massacre of October 7.”

“In any case, with or without a permanent settlement, Israel will maintain full security control over all areas west of the Jordan River. Of course, this includes Judea and Samaria, and the Gaza Strip.”

“Even those with different views agree that after October 7, we ourselves must make the decisions regarding our existence and our future; therefore, I call on all of the Zionist parties to vote in favor of the proposal that we are submitting to the Knesset this evening," concluded Netanyahu.