Volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit - a nonprofit specializing in working dogs - on Monday located Hannah Dayan.

Dayan, a 63-year-old woman, had disappeared from her home more than a day earlier and all contact with her had been cut off since.

The search for her lasted for 36 consecutive hours and was carrid out despite cold and stormy weather.

She was found alive, in an area of thick brush, suffering from intermediate injuries. She was taken to a hospital for additional medical treatment.