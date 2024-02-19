Israel Hayom reports that senior terrorist leader Marwan Barghouti was served a dish which contains meat in the Ayalon Prison over Shabbat, in violation of the regulations.

The meat was provided to Barghouti despite instructions from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that terrorists imprisoned in Israel be served only vegetarian meals.

Barghouti, however, was served a bowl of cholent which contains meat. The guard who delivered it to him is expected to be brought up on charges and face strict disciplinary measures for violating regulations.

Barghouti is serving five consecutive life sentences for murdering Israelis and has been in prison since June 6, 2004.

Less than a week ago, he was transferred to solitary confinement in the Ayalon Prison after intelligence was received indicating that he would cause increased tensions outside the prison.