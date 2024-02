The Knesset has voted against impeaching MK Ofer Cassif (Hadash).

The vote followed several hours of debates and was the subject of significant speculation as to whether certain factions that usually oppose one another, such as the haredi parties and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu, would align on the issue.

Impeachment of an MK requires a minimum of 90 votes. Only 85 voted in favor.

11 MKs opposed the motion.