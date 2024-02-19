הפתק שהשאיר סוכות לכסיף צילום: דוברות

During the deliberations this evening in the knesset plenum regarding the impeachment of MK Ofer Cassif (Hadash), MK Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism) left a note for Cassif on the podium. Cassif was scheduled to speak immediately after Sukkot.

The note alludes to times when Sukkot has claimed Cassif spoke in support of terrorism. “Israel is not Nazi Germany! Israel does not commit genocide!”

“The time has come that the knesset part ways with those who say so to the whole world. Ofer, go home!” Sukkot attached his handwritten signature to the note.

During his speech, Sukkot called on Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot to join in voting for impeachment.