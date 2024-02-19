The family of Yarden, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas released the following statement following the publication of the video of the mother and children in Gaza several days after they were kidnapped on October 7.

"These videos tear our hearts out. Witnessing Shiri, Yarden, Ariel and Kfir, ripped away from their home in Nir Oz into this hellscape, feels unbearable and inhumane.

"Kidnapping children is a crime against humanity and a war crime.

"Ariel and Kfir are victims of monstrous evil.

"Our whole family has become hostages along with all the hostages.

"We desperately call on all decision-makers in Israel and worldwide involved in negotiations: Bring them home immediately. Make it clear to Hamas that taking children is beyond the pale. Prioritize the return of these children first and foremost in any agreement.

"We want to thank the public in Israel and worldwide who support us, and ask you to continue the struggle for their return home," the family's statement concluded.