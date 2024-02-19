The French newspaper Libération reported that according to its investigation, the tunnel network dug by the Hezbollah terrorist organization is even more extensive and sophisticated than the tunnel system created by Hamas under the Gaza Strip.

The tunnels dug by Hezbollah over the last 30 years are hundreds of kilometers in total length and descend to a depth of up to 80 meters. The tunnels were dug through stone, with the aid of North Korean technology.

According to the report, Hezbollah's tunnels extend underneath Lebanon's borders with Syria and Israel and violate the sovereign territory of both countries.

Hezbollah and Hamas are both Islamist terrorist organizations that serve as proxies for the Iranian government.

The tunnel system built underneath Gaza has been used extensively by Hamas in the current war with Israel, including to hold Israeli hostages, establish command centers, and launch ambushes, among other uses.