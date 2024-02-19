IDF forces operating in southern Gaza found a video of the members of the Bibas family alive from the first days of the war in the southern Gaza Strip, Channel 12 News reported. The IDF has informed the family members and intends to publish the video this evening.

Yarden Bibas and his wife Shiri were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on the morning of October 7, together with their sons, four-year-old Ariel and nine-month-old Kfir.

The Bibas family has become one of the most famous of the hostage families who were kidnapped on October 7, as Kfir is the youngest person to have been abducted that day. None of the family were among the approximately 100 hostages released as part of a hostage deal in late November.

Kfir turned one-year-old last month, and has spent about a third of his life as a hostage.

The Hamas terrorist organization claimed that Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir were killed in an Israeli airstrike and published a video in which Yarden was told this as part of its psychological warfare efforts against the State of Israel, but has produced no evidence to support this claim.