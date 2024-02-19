The internet has been buzzing over a picture making its rounds on Telegram and X which shows a terrorist bound and blindfolded in his underwear, surrounded by IDF soldiers.

From his outer appearance, the terrorist in the photo resembles Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, but he is not the arch-terrorist.

The IDF clarified that the individual in the photo is not Yahya Sinwar but rather a different suspect who was detained and interrogated.

On Sunday, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant claimed that Hamas leadership is looking for an alternative to Sinwar as leader in Gaza.

Mohammad Nazal, a member of Hamas' diplomatic bureau, responded to Gallant's claims in an interview with Al Jazeera, stating that "Sinwar is still serving as Hamas leader, all leaders of the movement are appointed through elections."