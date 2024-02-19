On Sunday, an IDF soldier identified a terrorist operative entering a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Ayta ash Shab, southern Lebanon.

Immediately after the identification, a report was sent to the Fire Control Center of the Northern Command, and fighter jets were scrambled to strike the military compound in which the terrorist was located.

Since Sunday, a Hezbollah launch post was struck in the area of Aitaroun and terrorist infrastructure was struck in the area of al-Adisa, as well as additional areas in Lebanon.

In addition, on Monday morning, fragments of an aircraft were identified in an open area in Arbel in the Lower Galilee in northern Israel. The aircraft is most likely not an IDF aircraft.

The incident is under review, and IDF and Israel Police forces are at the scene.