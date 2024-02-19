At the end of a meeting led by Ministry of Defense director Eyal Zamir and the IDF, the director instructed the Procurement Authority to issue a tender to purchase tens of thousands of Israeli-manufactured weapons worth tens of millions of shekel.

The purchase of AR-15-style rifles will be conducted per the IDF's need to renew and reinforce its weapons inventory.

It was also decided that the stock of the Tavor rifles would be preserved and would continue to serve the IDF. At the same time, the military will continue to purchase American weapons.

Since the war began, the Defense Ministry has preferred the purchase of Israeli products to ensure manufacturing independence in the vital fields and to direct funds to the defense manufacturing industries and the Israeli economy.