תיעוד: מהיתקלות לוחמי יחידת אגוז במערב חאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the IDF's Egoz Unit are continuing the fighting in western Khan Yunis, and over the past weekend carried out searches in the city's Nasser Hospital.

The searches followed days of lengthy battles, during which the IDF surrounded the hospital, eliminating dozens of terrorists in short-range clashes, sniper ambushes, and aerial attacks on antitank cells and enemy observation points.

Following intelligence information, the forces raided a building in the area. During the raid, a terrorist opened fire at them and hurled a grenade.

After a gunfight, the IDF used MATADOR fire to eliminate the terrorist.