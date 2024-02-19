An indictment was filed recently against Dalal Suleiman, sister of Hamas' deputy commander, Saleh al-Arouri.

Al-Arouri and six other senior members of the organization were eliminated last month in an Israeli strike in Lebanon.

Suleiman was indicted for incitement and transferring funds to and supporting a terror organization.

The arrest follows an investigation, as well as intelligence and operational information.

Suleiman is accused of transferring money to Hamas over the past two years, and giving an interview containing incitement to a number of media outlets, resulting in widespread coverage.

In January, following intelligence information, military forces arrested Suleiman and her sister in the town of 'Arura.

The indictment also includes sections on performing service for illegal unions, incitement, and support for an enemy organization.