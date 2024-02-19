תיעוד: חיסול המחבל ששיגר את הרקטה לעוטף עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Sunday, terrorists fired a rocket from the central Gaza Strip which crossed into Israeli territory and fell near Kibbutz Be’eri in an open area.

A few minutes after the rocket was fired, soldiers of the Nahal Brigade identified the terrorist responsible for the launch in the area of Gaza City and directed an IAF aircraft to strike and kill him. Additional armed terrorist cells operating adjacent to the troops in the area were also eliminated.

פעילות כוחות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Meanwhile, IDF troops continue operations in western Khan Yunis. Over the past day, the troops carried out targeted raids on terror targets during which AK-47s, drones, an RPG, explosive devices, and additional military equipment were located. During separate operational activity, IDF troops, together with the IAF, eliminated terrorists who were operating adjacent to the troops in the area.

During additional activity in western Khan Yunis, IDF ground troops used a drone to identify a terrorist cell that was approaching the troops. In response, the troops directed an aircraft to eliminate them. A short while later, four additional terrorists were identified in the area, who were also eliminated by an IAF aircraft.

IDF special forces are also continuing operations in western Khan Yunis. Over the past day, the troops encountered armed terrorists, conducted targeted raids on terror targets, seized weapons and directed a helicopter to strike and eliminate an additional terrorist.

On Monday morning, sirens sounded in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip. It was determined to be a false identification.