The Knesset plenum will vote Monday on whether to impeach Hadash MK Ofer Cassif, who signed a petition supporting South Africa's lawsuit claiming that Israel is perpetrating genocide in Gaza.

Impeaching Cassif requires a majority of at least 90 of the Knesset's 120 MKs.

However, according to political sources, as of Monday morning there are difficulties securing the necessary majority for the step, although 85 MKs signed on the proceedings initially.

Last month, the Knesset House Committee decided to impeach MK Ofer Cassif (Hadash-Taal), with a majority of 14:2.

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu), who initiated Cassif's impeachment proceedings, commented, "What MK Cassif did during the war when he signed a petition to the ICJ in the Hague that the State of Israel is committing genocide, is support for the armed struggle."

"By doing so, MK Cassif endangered IDF soldiers and shed their blood during a war. If his demand had been accepted, Israel would have been left defenseless in the face of a brutal attack, tying Israel's hands and preventing the state from fighting against Hamas. All this, while Hamas would be free to continue slaughtering Israeli civilians without hindrance. I hope that at the last stage, in the Knesset plenum, 90 members of the Knesset will vote in favor and bring about the final removal of MK Cassif,” he concluded.