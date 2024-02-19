Al Jazeera reporter Ismail Abu Omar will be flown to Qatar to receive medical treatment after being injured by an Israeli drone strike in Gaza.

Israel said last week that Abu Omar was a deputy commander in Hamas and had documented the massacre on October 7 from inside Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Al Jazeera later said that Abu Omar was injured by a drone attack north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip along with the photographer he was working with, Ahmed Matar.

According to the network, he was evacuated by a Qatari plane after he crossed from the Gaza Strip into Egyptian territory through the Rafah crossing.

A security source said that Israel did not know that Abu Omar had crossed from the Gaza Strip into Egyptian territory.