The Ra’am Party, which represents the southern faction of the Islamic Movement in the Knesset, strongly condemned the government's decision to place limits on Israeli Muslims visiting the Temple Mount during the month of Ramadan.

In a statement it published, Ra'am called the decision “Kahanistic” and added that it was made by an "extreme" Prime Minister who "became bound to and surrendered to the dictates of the convicted criminal (Itamar) Ben Gvir after their failures on October 7, 2023."

According to Ra'am, this is a "blatant attack on freedom of worship" and therefore, in the opinion of the party, "US President (Joe) Biden must include Ben Gvir himself in the sanctions list if he wants to make serious and influential decisions."

"The decision to prevent Muslim worshipers, from both sides of the Green Line, from praying in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, precisely in the holy month of Ramadan, is an unacceptable and dangerous decision and the UN should examine it," the statement said.

Ra'am added, "We expect the ambassadors and representatives of the foreign countries to act and exert pressure to cancel this decision, which will exacerbate the current difficult situation."

"Ben Gvir and Netanyahu were disappointed that they were not able to fire bullets against Arab demonstrators in Arab towns, and now they are pressing towards incitement, discrimination and oppression in order to set the region on fire and evade their responsibilities and failures," said the statement.