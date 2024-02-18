Police officers in the Gaza envelope at the start of the war

At a meeting at the Finance Ministry, an agreement was reached on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's outline for the return of the residents of Sderot and the communities of the Western Negev who left their homes following the October 7th massacre.

According to the timetable that will be approved by the IDF, the return will be possible as of 1 March 2024. Those who choose to remain in hotels will be able to stay there until 7 July 2024.

Under the outline, acclimation grants will be provided, for example:

Individual – NIS 15,480

Couple – Approximately NIS 30,960

Couple + child – NIS 38,700

Couple + two children – Approximately NIS 46,400

It was agreed that under the grant outline, the level would be determined according to the date of return and the needs stemming from the length of the acclimation period.

A detailed decision will be submitted for Government approval forthwith.