A new mural has been unveiled in Tehran's Palestine Square, featuring threats directed at Israel.

According to anti-regime news outlet Iran International, the mural was erected by the Iranian regime.

The mural consists of phrases in Hebrew and Farsi stating: "We are stronger and more determined than ever. Are you ready for 2 million displaced people?", along with depictions of missiles.

On Saturday, Iran unveiled new weaponry, including what it said was the locally made Arman anti-ballistic missile system and the Azarakhsh low-altitude air defense system.

The unveiling ceremony of the two vehicle-mounted systems took place in the presence of Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

"With the entry of new systems into the country's defense network, the air defense capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran will increase significantly," IRNA said.

It said the Arman missile system "can simultaneously confront six targets at a distance of 120 to 180 km", while the Azarakhsh missile system "can identify and destroy targets... up to a range of 50 km with four ready-to-fire missiles".