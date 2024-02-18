In a discussion attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, it has been decided to place limits on Israeli Muslims visiting the Temple Mount during the month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10th.

The limits will be on the age and number of visitors, but an exact number has yet to be decided. During the discussion, Minister Ben-Gvir asked to limit visits to Muslims above the age of 70.

Ben-Gvir also requested to allow police officers to enter the site to remove inciteful banners, but that request was not granted.

It was further decided to limit the entry of Arabs from Judea and Samaria, but it is not yet clear what the limits will entail.