President of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs Dr. Dan Diker, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, on the special discussion held at the Knesset discussing the day after the war.

Dr. Diker explained that “today's assembly actually gathered more experts from more think tanks and policy institutes than I remember in many, many years in the Knesset, giving us a type of flexibility to discuss policy options, because sometimes the government has particular constraints that it can't figure out or solve at the moment. So, there is great flexibility and creativity that takes place in these chambers, and within a week or two they can actually turn into important and relevant policy directives, even for the government.”

On international pressure on Israel, Dr. Diker continued, “It's essential that Israel does not leave a vacuum of ideas, a vacuum of options to the international community. We see now that the United States, in the face of what is perceived as a vacuum of viable options for Gaza from now moving forward to after the defeat of the Iran-backed Hamas, a death cult and nothing less, as well as what's happening in Judea and Samaria, otherwise known as the former West Bank of Jordan, requires Israel to fill that vacuum with policy possibilities and options that Israel drives. And it is very important to put the other side, to put the Palestinian leadership in a position of saying ‘that's not acceptable’ and I'm talking about four essential diplomatic principles.”

“These principles,” says Dr. Diker, “stem from the failure of Oslo as a complete conceptual failure that Israel will demand a partner that will reject incitement to murdering Israelis, Israel will demand from its peace partner or its diplomatic partner a Palestinian rejection of remuneration or incentivization by paying millions and millions of dollars a year for Palestinian men and men and women to kill Israelis and receive annuities for it. Israel must demand a Palestinian partner or partners, that will reject the international political warfare, psychological warfare, media warfare, and court warfare against Israel's right to exist as a nation-state of the Jewish people and against Israel in general. These are principles that are vital to stand by and to raise publicly and not allow a vacuum to arise. The concept of silence from Israel is not an option anymore.”

Dr. Diker spoke about a meeting with the Jordanians, basically on the same issues, which was held in 2006. “The first time we actually spoke about this in public was in 2006, after Hamas, in a stunning surprise victory, defeated its adversaries in Fatah. We, at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, convened a diplomatic meeting with the former Prime Minister of Jordan, Abdul Salam Al Majali, who passed away just over a year ago, together with a very senior Palestinian Authority Fatah official, with the blessing of Mahmoud Abbas and with the blessing of King Abdullah of Jordan, and we traveled to Washington and had this serious policy discussion about options and alternatives around the concept of a federal confederal solution. This federal confederal principle has many different viable outputs. Many different viable policy ideas, but both the Palestinian Authority and the Jordanians, because of the fear following the Hamas victory back in 2006, and it's the same victory that continued today in the massacres by Hamas on October 7th, there was goodwill in the room. There were all sorts of policy possibilities around a federal confederal approach to connecting Jordan together with Israel as national security partners, with a small federal Palestinian entity in the middle. These were ideas that actually have teeth. They actually have teeth that have a bite to them, but it requires out-of-the-box thinking that can exist. People who say there only two alternatives, either Mahmoud Abbas or others from his school of thought and the Palestinians, or the Hamas and the Palestine Islamic Jihad, are not telling the story the way it should be told.”

Dr. Diker stated that there are “numerous alternatives. The key to moving forward today, which is the day after Mahmoud Abbas, is to publicly, loudly, and clearly raise Israel's unconditional and absolute principles of peacemaking and diplomacy, for whatever partner emerges on the Palestinian side. Again, that is the rejection of pay-to-slay. The rejection of incitement to murder Israelis. The rejection of international political warfare against Israel. The rejection of Nazi and Soviet conspiracy theories against Israel and the rejection of media terrorism against Israel.”

He explained that “what they call in Hebrew ‘peruz,’ is the demilitarization of the Palestinians of a Palestinian state and, by the way, the acceptance by Israel's diplomacy partner in the future of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, those six principles are vital for whatever process will take place in the future.”

Dr. Diker claims that “the day after the war is the result of the war. It is essential from the point of view of the Arab world, the Iranian regime. They are watching like hawks to see if Israel has the political will to destroy the Iran-backed Hamas and whatever possibilities there are for future policy-making diplomacy between us and the Palestinians, whether it's in Judea and Samaria or whether it's in Gaza, requires a total and complete victory over Hamas. Does that mean killing off Sinwar? Does that mean making sure there's not one or two Hamas fighters standing on some tank or piece of ground with a victory sign? We will have to determine what that means, but it is essential that Hamas be removed from political and governmental power as well as from any kind of ability to conduct terrorism, fire rockets or pursue terror tunnel operations. That is essential. Once that is done, the Middle East will get a message that Israel speaks Arabic. And it does what it means, and it means what it says.”