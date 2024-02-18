A court hearing revealed that close to one billion NIS that is transferred to the Palestinian Authority every year, end up in the hands of terrorists and their families, Kan News reported today (Sunday).

This information was revealed during a hearing following the decision by the execution authority to impose a NIS 276,000 lien on the Palestinian Authority after it transferred a monthly salary of NIS 12,000 to Islamic Jihad terrorist, Elah Shalmon Maher, who murdered Dalia Lemkus in 2014.

At the hearing, the Execution Authority clarified that this is a debt from August 2021 to June 2023 only.

It further explained that "as it appears from the material submitted to the court and as it has been proven, the Palestinian Authority pays terrorists and their families huge sums every month; probably close to one billion NIS a year."