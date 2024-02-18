Border Police Officer First Sergeant Or Ohad was found shot on Sunday morning on Route 6 southbound. He was traveling to an educational activity for his unit. Medical teams who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead.

Or, 33, married and a father of two, was a resident of Hadera. He served in the Shahar Unit of the Coastal District Border Police.

He enlisted in the Border Police in 2010 as an undercover officer and in 2013 signed on as a career non-commission officer.

His family has been notified.