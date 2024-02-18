The condition of Ori Weinberg, son of the late Colonel Dror Weinberg, who was seriously wounded in the fighting against Hamas terrorists in Gaza on Friday, has improved.

His family updated this morning that a bullet hit him in the hip, and he lost a lot of blood, but after surgery in Tel Hashomer Hospital, he is in good condition and is now classified as mild to moderate.

His father Dror Weinberg was the most senior commander killed in the second intifada. On Friday evening, November 15th, 2002 (11 Kislev, 5763), a group of terrorists carried out an attack in a narrow alley off the route to the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron.