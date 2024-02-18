Border Police special forces operated under Shin Bet guidance, together with IDF forces, to arrest the terrorist Ahmad Ofi, a senior suspect from Tulkarem.

Ofi was involved in shooting attacks toward IDF soldiers and Israeli communities and is suspected of being involved in the murder of Tulkarem residents suspected of cooperating with the Israeli security forces.

After exchanges of gunfire and a siege the suspect was eliminated and a weapon that was found on his person was seized. During the operation, forces fired and hit armed terrorists who opened fire and threw explosives at them, one terrorist was eliminated.

During the exchange of fire, one Border Police officer was seriously wounded by terrorist gunfire and was evacuated to receive medical care at a hospital. Under the Shin Bet's guidance, an additional terrorist from the Hamas terror organization was arrested during an operation in Ramallah.

In the Balata camp in Shechem (Nablus), IDF soldiers arrested two wanted suspects and across Judea and Samaria Israeli forces interrogated several suspects. The suspects who were apprehended were taken for questioning by the security forces.

Since the beginning of the war, 3,100 suspects from across Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley have been apprehended. Over 1,350 of them belong to Hamas.