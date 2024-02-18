Ian Austin, a Jewish Member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, was suspended from his position as chairman of the Midland Heart Housing Association after he posted a tweet criticizing UNRWA for claiming to be unaware of the terror tunnels dug underneath its facilities in Gaza and calling Hamas an "Islamist death cult."

“Everyone better safe than sorry: before you go to bed, nip down and check you haven’t got a death cult of Islamist murderers and rapists running their operations downstairs. It’s easily done,” Austin wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Many claimed that the post was Islamophobic rather than directed at UNRWA and the Hamas terrorist organization.

Austin took down the original tweet and said, “People have complained about a tweet I issued at the weekend about Hamas’ operations centre being underneath UNWRA’s offices. It was not my intention to offend anyone and I have deleted it."

Housing Secretary Michale Gove criticized the decision to suspend Austin and called the MP a “champion for affordable housing, (who) he has spent his career fighting racism.”

Midland Heart stated that a meeting has been arranged for 14 days after Austin's suspension to discuss his removal from the board.