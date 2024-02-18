The Seville Marathon in Spain has once again proved fortunate for Israeli runner Gashau Ayale. After creating a new Israeli record last year, at 2:05:33, he has done so once again today.

His time improved by at least forty seconds, with the final time being 2:04:53, and he finished the race in third place overall.

This is a new Israeli record for a marathon and means that Ayale will be able to compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Ayale, the first Israeli athlete to finish a marathon below 2:05:00, stated: “I am so very happy to get my ticket to the Olympics, and with a new Israeli record. No one is happier or more excited than me. This is the dream for every athlete, to make it to the Olympics. It is a great honor for me to represent Israel, especially in this painful time. I am waiting impatiently to put on my Israeli uniform and run in the streets of Paris with an Israeli flag on my chest. I promise to do the very best I can to represent our country with honor.”