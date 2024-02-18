The Israeli Cabinet this afternoon (Sunday) unanimously passed a statement rejecting attempts by international actors to impose a Palestinian state on Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who brought the statement for a vote, said at the start of the Cabinet meeting, "In light of remarks that have been heard recently in the international community about an attempt to unilaterally force a Palestinian state on Israel, today I submit for Government approval a declarative decision on the issue. I am certain that it will receive very broad support."

The full statement reads: "1. Israel absolutely rejects international diktat regarding the permanent arrangement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be achieved only by direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions."

"2. Israel will continue to oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition, following the October 7 massacre, will award an immense and unprecedented prize to terrorism, and prevent any future peace agreement."