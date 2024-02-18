Ori Weinberg, the son of the late Colonel Dror Weinberg, was seriously injured in Gaza on Friday. The family has appealed to the public to pray for his recovery.

Dror Weinberg was the most senior officer to be killed in the second Intifada.

On Friday evening, November 15th 2002, a group of terrorists carried out an attack in Hebron, in a narrow alley off the route to the Cave of the Patriarchs.

Weinberg, a Jerusalem resident who was in the Brigade command center at the time, rushed to the scene. He was fatally shot exiting his Jeep to look for the terrorists, and died of his wounds a short while later.

12 individuals were killed, including soldiers and members of the civilian security squad in Kiryat Arba. The battle was referred to in Israel as "The attack on the worshippers' route". The place where the attack took place became known as the "Alley of Death" both in Hebrew and Arabic.

Weinberg left behind a wife and five children. Several months later, his wife gave birth to another child, who was named Dror Nehmiah.