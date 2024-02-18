Secretary Antony J. Blinken, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar were asked at the Munich Security Conference regarding their countries’ plans for countering Iranian aggression and human rights abuses.

Masih Alinejad, Iranian author, journalist, and activist, asked the ministers: “I am here today with a woman who was in the front line of last year’s uprising. She was shot in her eye; she lost her eyes because of the Revolutionary Guards. How we can reach peace and security in the world without designating the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization? Do you have any common strategy to isolate Iran and address Khamenei and his gang of killers the way that you address Putin?”

“Iran is helping Putin, is helping Hamas, all the proxies in Yemen. So as we see, unfortunately, dictators are more united than democratic countries. We cannot talk about global security by forgetting about Iran,” she added.

Foreign Minister Baerbock replied: “We need a legal ground to list them. So far, we do not have the evidence and proof that there have been these terrorist attacks in the European Union.”

“This is not because we shy away with regard to the Revolutionary Guard or the crimes against women, youth, civil society, or its own population. No. We use the instruments we are having as a European Union to defend human rights. European Union. Under the human rights sanctions from the EU, the IRGC cannot enter the European Union. We have frozen their assets. We call it the human rights sanction system because these are the worst human rights violations you can see.”