Northern District Police acted over the weekend against illegal arms dealers and smugglers in the Galilee.
During the operation, the forces identified a Honda type vehicle and stopped the vehicle near the Karmiel junction. A 'Matador' type shoulder-mounted missile with an operating system, nine standard grenades, and over a thousand mag rounds were found inside the car.
A bomb disposal squad was called to the scene to dispose of the missile and the driver, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, was arrested.