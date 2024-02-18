שוטרי ימ"ר מחוז צפון תופסים טיל כתף ברכב דוברות המשטרה

Northern District Police acted over the weekend against illegal arms dealers and smugglers in the Galilee.

During the operation, the forces identified a Honda type vehicle and stopped the vehicle near the Karmiel junction. A 'Matador' type shoulder-mounted missile with an operating system, nine standard grenades, and over a thousand mag rounds were found inside the car.

A bomb disposal squad was called to the scene to dispose of the missile and the driver, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, was arrested.