The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that troops are continuing to operate in western Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the troops conducted targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure, killed terrorists, and located large quantities of weapons in the area.

Additionally in Khan Yunis, IDF troops located weapons and killed approximately 20 terrorists by tank fire over the past day. The troops directed an aircraft which struck and killed terrorists in the area. IDF troops also conducted targeted raids on military compounds and located weapons, including explosive devices and RPG missiles intended to be used in attacks on IDF troops.

IDF special forces are continuing to operate in the Nasser Hospital and areas adjacent to it in Khan Yunis, where they located additional weapons.

IDF Paratroopers also eliminated a number of troops, located terror funds and seized weapons in a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis.

The IDF and IAF conducted a series of strikes in Khan Yunis which killed approximately 15 terrorists, including six who emerged from terrorist infrastructure. Additionally, a weapons storage facility was struck.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed over ten terrorists over the past day. During one of the activities, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell loading weapons onto a cart and advancing toward IDF troops in the area, following which a number of the terrorists were struck and killed by an aircraft directed by the troops.