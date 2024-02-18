Israel Hayom reports that Prime Minister Netanyahu is considering effectively agreeing with the USA's intention to recognize a Palestinian state in exchange for a historic achievement in negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

According to the unconfirmed report, the compromise under discussion would include the USA unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state, and Israel opposing it and clarifying that a permanent arrangement for a state of Palestine will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties. Agreeing to this process is intended to bring breakthroughs in negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the Biden administration is intending to officially recognize a state of Palestine within a few weeks. In response to the report, numerous ministers protested the process.

The Prime Minister responded to the reports stating ”An arrangement will be achieved only by direct negotiations between the parties, without pre-conditions. Under my leadership, Israel will continue to strongly oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. And when do they want to give such unilateral recognition? After the terrible massacre of October 7. There can be no greater and unprecedented prize to terrorism, which will also prevent any future peace agreement.”

A political source stated that the delay in Netanyahu's reaction and the wording chosen express understanding that Netanyahu may oppose a unilateral recognition, but will agree to negotiate with the Palestinian Arabs about a future arrangement without preconditions.

In this manner, Netanyahu hopes that the USA can convince Saudi Arabia that Israel has undergone a considerable shift in regards to the Palestinian Arab issue and, in exchange for this, bring Riyadh to historic recognition of Israel.

Netanyahu has not reached a final decision on this route, but is seriously considering it, the sources claim along with Minister Ron Dermer, who represents Netanyahu during negotiations with the USA.

Israel has rejected Western desire to recognize a state of Palestine unilaterally for decades. The assumption in Jerusalem is that such recognition rewards the Palestinian Arabs and reduces their desire to engage in negotiations with Israel.