Israel’s Coordinator for the Captives and the Missing, Gal Hirsch, told CNN on Saturday that Hamas' demands for a hostage deal are “delusional” and need to be “close to reality” for a deal to be agreed upon.

“We want a deal very much, and we know we need to pay prices. But Hamas’ demands are disconnected from reality — delusional,” Hirsch said in an interview with CNN’s Alex Marquardt at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Last month, a broad framework for an agreement was sketched out in Paris by representatives of the United States, Israel, Qatar and Egypt. That proposal included a six-week ceasefire and the exchange of hostages in Gaza for Palestinian Arab prisoners in Israel.

Hamas came back with a counterproposal that demanded the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the terror group demanded that the hostages to be freed in the first stage would be women, children, the sick, and the elderly, in exchange for the release of all Palestinian Arab women, children, and men aged 50 and above currently held by Israel.

This would include approximately 1,500 other Palestinian Arab prisoners held by Israel, including 500 convicted of murder who are serving life or lengthy sentences.

Despite all the conditions that Hamas set for a deal, a senior Biden administration official later said that the response provided by the terrorist organization was “generally positive.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night once again rejected Hamas’ demands.

"Up to this moment, Hamas' demands are hallucinatory and of unambiguous implications: defeat for Israel. It is clear that we will not agree to them. But when Hamas wants to stop these hallucinatory responses, we will be able to make progress," Netanyahu said at a press conference.

"We will not stop until we bring down all of Hamas' battalions. The day is not far off when Hamas leaders will no longer have an escape. It is only a matter of time. I say to the world's leaders: Israel will fight until it achieves a complete victory, and that includes Rafah as well. Whoever wants to prevent us from operating in Rafah is essentially telling us to lose the war. I will not lend a hand to this,” he added.