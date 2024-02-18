תיעוד התקרית איציק שאג

Footage that was circulated online on Saturday night shows a left-wing protester in Tel Aviv punching a woman, a right-wing protester, in the head.

The police later located the attacker and detained him.

“The police opened an investigation this evening after they received a video that was apparently taken in Tel Aviv, in the area of the protest, during which a man was recorded punching a woman in the head. A short time ago, the police were able to locate the suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Bat Yam,” the Israel Police said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded, "I am happy that the Israel Police caught the perpetrator. Those who strike others must pay the price."