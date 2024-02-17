For some October 7, 2023, will be remembered as a massacre, as a day on which Jews were murdered, raped, tortured and taken hostage. A terrible day on which Islamic terrorists attacked the Jewish state as a symbol of the West and massacred non-believers in the name of Islam. A day which the Jewish state must ensure cannot happen again, and a day from which the world will not recover. We won't go back to the days before 10/7/23.

Today we know that America, the EU, France and others are considering recognizing a Palestinian State which will ensure that October 7th will be remembered as Palestinian Independence Day, a holiday and a reward for terror.

How October 7th will be remembered is a question of history. In Israel and in Gaza, there isn’t an audience for a 2-state solution, not among Israelis and not among Palestinian Arabs. Israel gave Gaza for “peace”, and we see what has happened.

Israel realizes there is no one to negotiate with, and there isn’t what to give. Despite all this noise about PM Netanyahu (who isn’t going anywhere), no Israeli leader today will agree to a 2-State solution or giving anything to the murderous Palestinian Arabs. It simply will not happen. Israel is a tiny country and the Jews have nowhere else to go. And as we know by now, the Palestinian Arabs want all of Israel, from the river to the sea as they loudly tell us.

In a world where Iran continues to make good on its desire to build a nuclear bomb, with the Russia-Ukraine situation, where our hostages are still being held and tortured, Israel needs no pressure from anyone. We won’t have it, we won’t hear it and truly must continue to crush an enemy devoted to our destruction.

As Ze’ev Jabotinsky said “We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmed agree with it or not.” No matter who agrees, justice must be done.

We know that history often repeats itself.

On June 22, 1982, Joe Biden was a Senator from Delaware and confronted then Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin during his Senate Foreign Relations committee testimony, threatening to cut off aid to Israel.

Begin forcefully responded,

“Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”

Senator Biden reportedly banged on the table with his fist, and begin retorted, “This desk is designed for writing, not for fists. Don’t threaten us with slashing aid. Do you think that because the US lends us money it is entitled to impose on us that we must do? We are grateful for the assistance we have received, but we are not to be threatened. I am a proud Jew. Three thousand years of culture are behind me, and you will not frighten me with threats. Take note: we do not want a single soldier of yours to die for us.”

All of these things 42 years later continue, threats to cut off aid, pressure to not confront terror and yet Israel will continue on her path to ensure the safety of the Jewish people. Let us hope that October 7th murderers wont be rewarded.

Am Israel chai.

Ronn Torossian is a public relations entrepreneur, author and philanthropist.