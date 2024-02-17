A three-year-old girl was found walking alone Saturday morning in the rain in Bnei Brak.

The girl was soaked and upset, reports said.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA), the hotline received reports regarding the girl at 12:47 p.m.

"An MDA ambulance team arriving at the scene found the girl with her clothes wet from the rain and brought her into the ambulance," a statement read. "After medical examinations, warming, and drying her, the girl was transferred to the police in stable condition."

MDA paramedic Moshe Elias said, "Civilians saw the girl standing in the street crying, with her clothes wet. We brought her into the warm ambulance, dried her off, and performed initial medical examinations in order to rule out hypothermia, which can be dangerous, and ensure that her condition was stable. To our happiness, she did not require medical treatment, and we transferred her to the police officers who were at the scene and who are working to locate her relatives."

Earlier on Saturday, a four-year-old boy was found wandering alone on the street in Harish, barefoot in stormy weather, at around 6:20 a.m. The pajamas he was wearing were soaked through, and according to a civilian who saw him, his clothes were torn. MDA staff and police officers picked him up and he was brought to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in good condition.

MDA paramedic Eyal Drori said, "During the ride to the hospital, I managed to connect with and communicate with the child, and I understood that he was hungry and thirsty. We stopped at a gas station and I bought him bamba, a chocolate snack, and cola. His condition was stable and despite the situation, which could have ended in hypothermia and serious injury, he also asked for ice cream."