Scene of the terror attack at the Re'em Junction

The 16-year-old yeshiva student injured in Friday's terror attack at the Re'em Junction is still in very serious condition and is in danger of his life, the hospital said.

The teen is currently sedated on a respirator at Schneider Children's Medical Center, in the ICU.

Four people were injured in the terror attack, and two were killed. The others who were injured were evacuated to Assuta Hospital in Ashdon and Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.

On Friday it was reported that the civilian killed in the attack was Yishay Gertner, 23, from Modi'in Illit.

The IDF reported Saturday night that Sergeant First Class (res.) Ori Yaish was the second person killed in the terror attack.