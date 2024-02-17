National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered police to assess the possibility of arresting Palestinian Authority official Jibril Rajoub for repeated statements over the past few months praising the October 7th massacre.

The police conducted the assessment and recommended arresting Rajoub.

The police then contacted the military prosecutor, who in turn contacted the ISA about the plan to rest. The ISA stated that “the situation is sensitive right now, and so the investigation will not be advanced.”

Minister Ben-Gvir's staff criticized the decision: “There are those who have not learned anything from October 7th, and are returning to the same misconception and mistakes. There must not be immunity for Jibril Rajoub, in the same way that there cannot be immunity for Hamas leaders. Someone inciting against the state must meet with zero tolerance, immediate arrest, and the message that anyone inciting will be arrested.”