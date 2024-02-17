Israel's Foreign Ministry responded Saturday night responded to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) Friday decision to reject South Africa’s request that it take urgent measures to prevent Israel from operating in the Gazan city of Rafah.

"South Africa's failed attempt to undermine Israel's right to defend itself and its citizens from the Hamas terrorist organization provides further proof that its claims are baseless and unsubstantiated," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Through its actions, South Africa is serving as the legal arm of Hamas and is working to advance the interests of this terrorist organization, which operates from within the civilian population of the Gaza Strip, including in the city of Rafah, as was witnessed in the hostage rescue operation earlier this week.

"Israel is acting and will continue to act based on its right to protect its citizens and to release the hostages, while remaining committed to upholding international law, facilitating the transfer of humanitarian aid, and making every effort to prevent harm to uninvolved civilians. This while Hamas terrorists commit war crimes and crimes against humanity, and attack the citizens of Israel while using the civilian population of the Gaza Strip as human shields."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz said: "We will continue to fight the blood libel that South Africa is promoting and to uphold our right to defend ourselves against the Nazi Hamas murderers."